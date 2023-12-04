Bruce Willis family unable to have ‘normal conversation’ with ailing star

 
Monday, December 04, 2023
Melanie Walker

Melanie Walker

Monday, December 04, 2023

File Footage 

Bruce Willis’ condition has worsened to the point where it is not possible for the actor to have “normal conversation” with his family members.

In an interview with BILD, as per Marca Magazine, Wilfried Gliem, cousin of Willis’ mother said the actor’s behavior is “slow” and there is “slight aggressiveness.”

"She is not sure if her son still recognizes her," Gliem said, adding, "His behavior is very slow, there is always a slight aggressiveness and it is no longer possible to have a normal conversation with him.

ALSO READ: Bruce Willis' family dedicated to creating lasting memories amid actor’s illness

"Although this behavior is usual in his clinical condition,” he shared, adding that Willis’ mother, Marlene Willis, is also worried of her grandkids.

The Hollywood star’s family, including his wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore, and five daughters, making sure the actor’s remaining days are memorable as he battles frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

They have been actively raising awareness regarding the health concerns faced by him since he was diagnosed with Aphasia via TV interviews and social media campaigns.

Speaking with In Touch Weekly about the ailing actor, an insider said, “They’ve been cooking his favorite dishes, reading to him or just sitting quietly.”

“Everyone just wants to spend as much quality time with him and make sure he knows how deeply loved and appreciated he is,” the source added.

