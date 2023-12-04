Meghan Markle launching one last throw of the Sussex dice to reclaim things

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are allegedly working hard to reclaim the narrative with a last throw of the Sussex dice

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are allegedly working harder than ever to reclaim the narrative after this last throw of the Sussex dice.



All of this has been issued by royal commentator and author Sarah Vine.

She touched on everything during one of her most recent pieces for The Daily Mail.

In that piece she referenced Omid Scobie’s book Endgame, as well as its disastrous impacts.

The conversation arose once Ms Vine started to question Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s motives behind ‘teaming up’ with Scobie in the first place.

To it she said, “Why they would associate themselves — even tacitly — with such a person is anyone's guess.”

Perhaps because, “having attacked the Royal Family in a full- frontal assault via their interview with Oprah Winfrey, their Netflix documentary and Harry's memoir, Spare, the world still appears somewhat sceptical of their one-sided account.”

Or “maybe Scobie's book is one last throw of the Sussex dice, a desperate — and increasingly hysterical — attempt to reclaim the narrative in the War of the Windsors, which in recent months has made them seem increasingly surplus to requirements,” she also added.

“Because the truth is that the Royal Family is doing just fine without them,” Ms Vine also chimed into say before signing off from the conversation.