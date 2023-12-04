 
Monday, December 04, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

King Charles, royal family likely to address race row ‘privately’

The royal family statement says "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members"

William Blythe Haynes

Britain’s royal family is expected to address the race row, sparked after Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame, ‘privately’, it is believed.

It is believed that the palace, on behalf of King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton, will issue statement and announce that they will address the matter ‘privately’ like they said after Meghan Markle’s interview in March 2021.

Also Read: King Charles, Prince William set to hold emergency talks amid royal race row

According to GB News, the Royal Family had issued a response to Meghan Markle's interview two days after it aired in March 2021.

The statement said: "The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

The statement further reads: "Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members."

Read More: Meghan Markle’s father speaks out as Duchess, Prince Harry stay silent over royal race row

Meghan Markle had claimed in the interview with Oprah Winfrey that there were "concerns and conversations" within the Royal Family about how dark Prince Archie's skin might be when he was born.

