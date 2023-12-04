Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are endorsing the petty, vicious accusations

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been accused of outright endorsing the petty, vicious and malicious accusations

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for outright endorsing the petty, vicious and malicious accusations Omid Scobie has made in recent days.



All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on things, during one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

In it she pointed out the dangers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s silence, before admitting that their “silence is effectively an endorsement” of Omid Scobie’s “status as their 'unofficial mouthpiece' — and, by extension, an endorsement of all the petty, vicious and malicious accusations he makes.”

This is because, in Endgame, Scobie touched on almost every member of the Royal Family, from calling Kate Middleton, Katie Keen to accuastions that she keeps a light schedule of commitments.

In response to that Ms Vine said, “My point is that this nonsense has to stop.”

Because “either the Duke and Duchess denounce this effluent and its source, Scobie, or the general public on both sides of the Atlantic will have no choice but to conclude that, in the parlance of U.S. political campaigns (and make no mistake, this is political), they fully endorse Scobie's message.”