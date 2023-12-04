 
menu
Monday, December 04, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle are endorsing the petty, vicious accusations

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have just been accused of outright endorsing the petty, vicious and malicious accusations

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Monday, December 04, 2023

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have just been called out for outright endorsing the petty, vicious and malicious accusations Omid Scobie has made in recent days.

All of this has been brought to light by royal commentator Sarah Vine.

She weighed in on things, during one of her pieces for the Daily Mail.

In it she pointed out the dangers of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s silence, before admitting that their “silence is effectively an endorsement” of Omid Scobie’s “status as their 'unofficial mouthpiece' — and, by extension, an endorsement of all the petty, vicious and malicious accusations he makes.”

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning to break silence over royal race row

This is because, in Endgame, Scobie touched on almost every member of the Royal Family, from calling Kate Middleton, Katie Keen to accuastions that she keeps a light schedule of commitments.

In response to that Ms Vine said, “My point is that this nonsense has to stop.”

Because “either the Duke and Duchess denounce this effluent and its source, Scobie, or the general public on both sides of the Atlantic will have no choice but to conclude that, in the parlance of U.S. political campaigns (and make no mistake, this is political), they fully endorse Scobie's message.”

Video: Kim Kardashian’s mansion sparkles with Christmas decorations video
Video: Kim Kardashian’s mansion sparkles with Christmas decorations
Kate Middleton’s uncle lifts lid on 'desperate’ Meghan Markle’s nature video
Kate Middleton’s uncle lifts lid on 'desperate’ Meghan Markle’s nature
Meghan Markle dragging King Charles into never-ending psychodrama video
Meghan Markle dragging King Charles into never-ending psychodrama
Royal family advised how to tackle controversy after Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame’
Royal family advised how to tackle controversy after Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed’ at Omid Scobie after ‘Endgame’ video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘annoyed’ at Omid Scobie after ‘Endgame’
Prince Archie to pay high price amid ongoing ‘Endgame’ controversy
Prince Archie to pay high price amid ongoing ‘Endgame’ controversy
Kate Middleton’s uncle lays bare real feelings against attacks on Kate Middleton video
Kate Middleton’s uncle lays bare real feelings against attacks on Kate Middleton
King Charles taking matters ‘very seriously’ regarding Omid Scobie’s book
King Charles taking matters ‘very seriously’ regarding Omid Scobie’s book
Vanessa Hudgens sparks marriage rumours with Cole Tucker video
Vanessa Hudgens sparks marriage rumours with Cole Tucker
Bruce Willis family unable to have ‘normal conversation’ with ailing star video
Bruce Willis family unable to have ‘normal conversation’ with ailing star
Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘The Break-Up’: ‘This film was fate’
Jennifer Aniston reacts to ‘The Break-Up’: ‘This film was fate’
'The Marvels' shock forces Disney to take unusual step
'The Marvels' shock forces Disney to take unusual step