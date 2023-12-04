Taylor Swift gushes over 'full circle' friendship moment with Mariska Hargitay

 
Monday, December 04, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Eloise Wells Morin

An A-list celebrity friendship has come full circle with Mariska Hargitay's new kitten named Karma providing Taylor Swift with a full-blown moment.

The Law & Order: SVU star recently introduced her Instagram followers to her new feline companion while tagging Swift and referencing the singer's 2022 hit of the same name.

“Karma is a Cat,” Hargitay, captioned her post, adding tags and hashtags, “@taylorswift Meet Karma. My Cat. #MeAndKarmaVibeLikeThat #AndIKeepMySideOfMyPawClean.”

Swift, a huge fan of Hargitay for years, couldn't contain her delight, commenting, “Are you serious?!!!! Nothing has ever come more full circle (circle emoji) LOVE THIS SO MUCH!! (cat emoji).”

The friendship between the Karma hitmaker and the SUV star began after initially meeting at the Met Gala, with Swift later driving Hargitay home in Queens and then Hargitay appearing in her Bad Blood video, alongside Selena Gomez and Karlie Kloss.

Ever since, they've supported one another, like when Hargitay attended one of Swift's recent Eras Tour stops in Nashville this summer.

She gushed over the singer's talent and ability to make a stadium of 70,000 feel intimate.

“How do you make a stadium filled with with 70,000 people feel like your cozy living room?” she gushed. “You are pure magic! Thank you for exquisite talent, your courage and all your wisdom.”

Taylor Swift is also a cat lover herself, owning Olivia Benson, named for Hargitay's character on SVU. 

