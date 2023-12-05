 
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

'Cruel Intentions' TV show finds home at Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video greenlights 'Cruel Intentions' for new series

By
Mason Hughes

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

Cruel Intentions TV show finds home at Amazon Prime Video
'Cruel Intentions' TV show finds home at Amazon Prime Video

A new series based on the 1990s cult classic Cruel Intentions is coming to Prime Video as the streamer ordered an eight-episode series.

It comes after a failed history of rebooting the film. In the most recent attempt, it was in the works at Amazon Freevee last year. However, it was later picked up by the streamer.

"From the '90s cult-classic film to the 18th-century novel from which it was adapted, Cruel Intentions has captivated audiences with a story that transcends time," the streamer's executive Lauren Anderson said.

She continued, "We are beyond thrilled to share the next chapter of Cruel Intentions' intriguing interplay of deception, wit, and reckoning with Prime customers and couldn't be more appreciative of the commitment, dedication, and talent of this entire team.

Meanwhile, the series cast includes Sarah Catherine Hook, Zac Burgess, Savannah Lee Smith, Sara Silva, Khobe Clarke, John Harlan Kim, Brooke Lena Johnson, and Sean Patrick Thomas.

On the other hand, the recurring actors include Claire Forlani, Nikki Crawford, Isabella Tagliati, Zeke Goodman, and Jon Tenney. 

