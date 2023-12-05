Robert Pattinson's Netflix film gets discouraging update

Netflix reportedly scrapped Robert Pattinson's planned movie after the director's exit

Netflix has reportedly moved to swing an axe on Robert Pattinson's movie Average Height, Average Build after the director Adam McKay exited the project to focus on other projects.



The streamer was set to bankroll the comedy flick about a serial killer that has a star-studded cast including Amy Adams and Robert Downey Jr.

It comes after the Don't Look Up filmmaker left the project to focus on a climate change film.

"With the climate emergency having escalated a great deal, Adam McKay has decided to make his next directorial project a climate-related one, so he will not be directing Average Height, Average Build," Adam's spox told IGN about the project exit confirmation.

Meanwhile, the Oscar winner has a history of making award-winning films, including 2008 The Big Short and 2018 Vice.

In other news, Robert and Suki Waterhouse are set to welcome a new member in the family as the pair's excitement is sky-high; an insider close to them told People, "He and Suki are very serious and have been."

"A baby coming is an absolute joy for them "the source continued." They are thrilled beyond words"