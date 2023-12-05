Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly disappointed in Omid Scobie

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'annoyed' at Omid Scobie for 'Endgame'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are allegedly upset with Omid Scobie.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are flabbergasted as the author has tarnished their attempts to mend fences with King Charles.

Royal expert Richard Eden said: "I suspect that they [Harry and Meghan] are probably annoyed with [Omid] Scobie as the rest of the Royal Family.

"Over recent weeks, the Sussexes had been desperately trying to mend fences with King Charles, phoning him on his birthday and friends dropping hints about how they would like to be invited to Sandringham for Christmas.

"From what I hear, any invitation that might have been will not be withdrawn."

This comes as an insider comes Heat magazine: "[They could] avoid less welcoming types like the Prince and Princess of Wales. Plus it would be a coup from a PR standpoint because they'd maintain those visible links with the monarchy - and, let's face it, that's what makes them marketable.

"But they just can't agree and, the closer Christmas gets, the more rows they're having over it,” they concluded.