Britney Spears mom ‘very apologetic’ for not helping daughter during conservatorship

Britney Spears’ mom, Lynne Spears, is reportedly trying to fix her strained relationship with daughter even though the popstar is still upset with her.



The 68-year-old is spending as much time with the Toxic singer as possible but Britney is finding it hard to forgive her mother for not helping her during her 13-year conservatorship.

An insider close to Lynne told People Magazine that Lynne is “really making an effort to be in Britney’s life," which is why she attended her 42nd birthday bash.

The tipster said Britney “is still hurt, because she feels her mom could have done more to help her but she has very few friends and really needs to just be with family.”

Britney knows "her mom does love her,” the insider said, adding, “There is no doubt about that,” but remarked that the singer can be “be very stubborn."

“Lynne is really making an effort to be in Britney’s life. Britney likes spending time with her,” they added. "They have a complicated relationship, but it seems they both need each other."

Before concluding, the inside noted that Lynne is truly “apologetic” to Britney” and “takes full blame.”

This comes after Lynne joined Britney in celebrating her birthday few months after she parted ways from Sam Asghari.