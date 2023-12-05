 
Netflix pulls the plug on star-studded Robert Pattinson thriller

The Netflix film was supposed to star Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams and Robert Downey Jr.

Netflix is reportedly canceling an A-list movie starring Robert Pattinson, Amy Adams and Robert Downey Jr.

According to Deadline, the update comes after Adam McKay, who was supposed to direct Average Height, Average Build, announced his departure from the film for an unspecified climate change project.

The outlet claims Adam brought the script to Netflix for direction but now that he has abandoned it, the streaming giant will be shutting the project altogether.

Back in April, Netflix picked up the project and approached Forest Whitaker and Danielle Deadwyler to star in it as well. 

The story is based on Robert’s serial killer character who wants to change the laws with the help of a lobbyist, played by Amy, to get away with a murder easily.

Robert Downey was set to play a retired cop who makes it his personal mission to stop the killer from getting his way.

Back in 2021, Adam made his first film Don’t Look Up with Netflix, starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Jennifer Lawrence, which was also nominated for four Academy Awards and ended up winning Best Original Screenplay.

