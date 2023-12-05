Meghan Markle’s bid for fame in America sparks bashing

Meghan Markle has found herself on the receiving end of some major backlash now that desires of prestige have been outed

Meghan Markle’s alleged bid for American prestige has just sparked a vast amount of backlash.



This has been brought to light by royal correspondent Natasha Livingstone.

She began the entire conversation off by comparing the Duchess of Wessex to her Sussex counterpart, in the piece for the Daily Mail.

According to Ms Livingstone, “Harry and Meghan may have cut so many ties with the Royal Family, but one move they have never countenanced is giving up their Duke and Duchess titles.”

“After all, the dynastic rank offers them much prestige in America – commanding a status and a deference that plain old Mr and Mrs Windsor could never muster.”

“While Harry has insisted that relinquishing the titles would make no difference, some observers increasingly believe it is time for them to do so, given that their life in California is so far from the ideals of selfless duty and service that holders of the rank should, ideally, embody.”

All of this has been brought to light after radio silence was observed during Sophie Wessex’s trip to Colombia for a British Council centre in Cali.

Neither was her trip to Canada or Ethiopia covered well enough by the press.