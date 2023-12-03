Meghan Markle, Prince Harry face first ‘real blow’ after 'Endgame' release

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry dealt the major blow because of the royal rift after Omid Scobie's 'Endgame'

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry has dealt the first ‘real blow’ after Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame was released.



According to a report by the Times, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been excluded from the wedding of Prince Archie's godfather Hugo Grosvenor, the Duke of Westminster, as royal rift deepens following bombshell claims by Scobie.

Scobie’s Dutch version of Endgame allegedly has also disclosed the names of the royals in race row.



King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton have all been invited to the wedding ceremony which is taking place in June next year.

The GB News claims the lack of invitation is just another sign the royal rift between the family runs far deeper among royal circles.



The Times reported Grosvenor has decided to exclude the California-based royals so not to create a clash with William and Charles.

Grosvenor, the seventh Duke of Westminster, got engaged to Olivia Henson in April this year.

Later, sharing the Times report on X, formerly Twitter, royal expert Roya Nikkhah dubbed this snub ‘A real blow to Harry and Meghan.’