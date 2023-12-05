 
Tuesday, December 05, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Jamie Foxx breaks silence on 'unknown' medical condition

Jamie Foxx was last seen on the set of 'Back in Action' when he was suddenly hospitalized in April

By
Melanie Walker

Tuesday, December 05, 2023

File Footage

Jamie Foxx made his first public appearance at an award show after going through a scary medical emergency.

The 55-year-old actor showed up to the Critics Choice Association's Celebration of Cinema & Television Honoring Black, Latino & AAPI Achievements where he received the Vanguard Award for The Burial.

Jamie accepted the accolade from his co-star Jurnee Smollett and addressed the audience at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

"You know, it’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago -- I couldn’t actually walk,” he said and took a pause to hold back his tears while the attendees applauded and told him to “take his time.”

He then jokingly confirmed to everyone that he’s not a clone, referring to the string of conspiracy theories that surfaced in the wake of his sudden hospitalization in April.

"I'm not a clone, I’m not a clone. I know a lot of people who were saying I was cloned out there,” he said, and continued by saying that he wouldn’t wish the condition on "his worst enemy."

He thanked his family for the support and made a special mention for his sister and daughter for keeping his updates private. 

While the nature of his condition remains unknown, Jamie was last seen on the sets of Back in Action.

The only thing People could confirm was that the Oscar winner’s incident did not happen while filming and that he was not transported to the hospital in an emergency vehicle. 

