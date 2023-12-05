Julia Roberts reflects on ‘immense understanding’ with twin kids

Julia Roberts is reflecting on her bond with 3 kids as she promotes new Netflix film 'Leave the World Behind'

Oscar winner Julia Roberts recently shared her parenting strategy with 19-year-old twins Hazel and Phinnaeus, who celebrated their 19th birthday on November 28.

Roberts appeared in a recent interview promoting her Netflix film Leave the World Behind alongside co-star Mahershala Ali. During the interview, she shared her parenting strategy and bond with her children.

“I have an immense amount of appreciation for both of my older kids because they still allow me to be the same mom to them and it's not eye-rolling. There's a huge amount of understanding,” she told Extra.

She further shared, “I parent them the same way out of the house that I parent them in the house. Which is, ‘Are you getting enough sleep? You sound like you're sick. Are you drinking tea?’ And, ‘Text me when you get home so I can see that you're safe and sound.’ ”

On the twins’ birthday, the Pretty Woman star shared a throwback image which showed the twins as babies sitting in Roberts' lap.

In the caption, Roberts expressed her joy at watching Hazel and Phinnaeus grow into young adults over the past 19 years.

Roberts told the publication she chose to share this picture as it allowed her to express parental pride without infringing on their lives.

“It is something to be celebrated, and I know Instagram is a place where people like to share happy things,” Roberts explained.

“I love them so much and I really did just happen to come upon this cute picture,” the 56-year-old said. “It allows me to share something as a proud parent of them without infringing on their privacy at all.”

Julia Roberts shares Hazel, Phinnaeus, and son Henry, 16, with husband Danny Moder.