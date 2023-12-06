 
Meghan Markle told to put 'effort' and 'self-reflect' amid feud with dad Thomas

Meghan Markle is urged to end rift with her father after self-reflecting on her own mistakes.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has been away from Thomas Markle ever since her wedding to Prince Harry, has been asked to take care of her relationship.

PR expert Louella Anderson said: "Thomas Markle has spoken out about his estranged daughter on multiple occasions since the start of her relationship with Prince Harry, and he continues to do so, even after being cut off from communication with Meghan."

She adds: "This shows that there are still unresolved issues between them, and it's unlikely they will be able to mend their relationship anytime soon if Thomas Markle keeps sharing private information."

The expert continued: "Their relationship could very well be beyond repair at this point, as there have been multiple instances of betrayal and hurt between them."

Louella explained: "It's possible for relationships to mend and heal over time, but ultimately, it will depend on both parties being willing to put in effort and work towards reconciliation. It would take a lot of forgiveness and understanding from Meghan to repair her relationship with her father, and it's unclear if she is ready or willing to do so at this point."

