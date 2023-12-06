 
menu
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Angelina Jolie finds ‘strength’ in her kids amid Brad Pitt drama: ‘My close friends’

Angelina Jolie reveals she does not have a ‘social life’ amid heated legal battle with ex-husband Brad Pitt

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, December 06, 2023

File Footage 

Angelina Jolie revealed she relies on her six kids ever since she parted ways from her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, after a messy fight.

The Maleficent actor said she and her kids are on a “healing journey” as she broke her silence about life after parting ways from the Fight Club alum.

In an interview with WSJ Magazine, the Hollywood beauty said, “They are the closest people to me and my life, and they’re my close friends.”

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie leaving Hollywood after Brad Pitt divorce?

“We’re seven very different people, which is our strength,” she said of her kids, Maddox, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Vivienne, and Knox.

Jolie said she does not “really have a social life,” adding, “I realized my closest friends are refugees. Maybe four out of six of the women that I am close to are from war and conflict.”

She went on to say that she has lost “the ability to live and travel freely” since she is fighting legal battles with Pitt over their kids custody along with their battle over French winery, Chateau Miraval.

Jolie also hinted at Hollywood retirement, saying, “It’s part of what happened after my divorce - I lost the ability to live and travel as freely.”

"I will move when I can. I grew up in quite a shallow place. Of all the places in the world, Hollywood is not a healthy place. So you seek authenticity,” Jolie added.

