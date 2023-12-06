Brad Pitt’s son Maddox reportedly gearing up to spill details of his strained relationship with the Hollywood star

Brad Pitt son Maddox to slap actor with explosive tell all 'Daddy Dearest’

Brad Pitt’s strained relationship history with his kids will not be a secret for much longer as his eldest son, Maddox Jolie-Pitt, is gearing up to release his memoir.

The 22-year-old’s explosive tell-all with reportedly delve into the issues he has experienced while growing up with Pitt, including their now-infamous 2016 plane fight.

According to OK! Magazine, Maddox will detail how it was like having famous parents with an special focus on his damaged bond with Brad Pitt.

ALSO READ: Brad Pitt ‘desperate’ to have a baby with Ines de Ramon amid tensions with Pax

A tipster close to the situation said, “Titled 'Daddy Dearest,' the book is said to delve into the complexities of their relationship, offering a firsthand account of the highs and lows, triumphs and tribulations.”

“It will offer readers a unique perspective into the private life of one of Hollywood's most iconic figures, making the bombshell book Joan Crawford’s daughter wrote about her look like Mary Poppins,” the insider added.

The book is reported to come at a time when Pitt is already “frustrated” because of his other son, Pax, whose scathing 2020 Father’s Day post saw the light of the day few days back.

ALSO READ: Angelina Jolie playing game with Brad Pitt by turning their kids against him



Calling Brad Pitt an "awful human being" and a “world class a**hole,” he wrote, “You time and time and again prove yourself to be a terrible and despicable person.”

To add to it, a video from Pitt and Jolie’s adopted daughter, Zahara, from her sorority event revealed that she has dropped the actor’s last name from her moniker.