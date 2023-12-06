 
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have divorced Royal family but still won't give up titles

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle have not given up their Royal titles despite stepping down as working royals in 2020

William Blythe Haynes

Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal titles have come under scrutiny since their alleged pal, Omid Scobie, targeted the Royal family in his latest release, Endgame.

Speaking on the matter, author and Vanity Fair Royal Editor Katie Nicholl discussed how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have “divorced” the Royal family but still won’t give up their titles.

She told Isabel Webster of GB News that the California-based Royal couple would be nothing if they are stripped off of their titles as just Harry and Meghan does not “carry the same amount of weight."

ALSO READ: Kate Middleton refuses to give haters the satisfaction of seeing her sweat amid racism row

"Princess Diana had her HRH stripped from her for far fewer transgressions. You could argue she never brought any sort of allegations like this upon the Royal Family,” Webster said.

In response, Nicholl weighed in, "No, she divorced the Royal Family. And some might say that that's exactly what Harry and Meghan have done in all but name. They've upped and left.”

"And of course, you know, there's a possibility that the decision to strip them of their titles won't actually have to be made by the Royals. It may be made through the Houses of Parliament.

"We know from this couple that they will do everything possible to hold on to those titles, because without the 'Duke and Duchess' they're just Harry and Meghan, and that simply doesn't carry the same amount of weight,” she added.

