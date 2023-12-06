 
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Chris Martin still thinks of ex Gwyneth Paltrow as 'family'

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow called it quits in 2014 after 10 years of marriage

By
Melanie Walker

Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Chris Martin still thinks of ex Gwyneth Paltrow as ‘family’
Chris Martin still thinks of ex Gwyneth Paltrow as ‘family’

Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow are working amicably on their relationship post marriage.

A source told US Weekly that the Coldplay frontman is “grateful” for the Iron Man actress, with whom he split in 2014.

“Chris couldn’t feel more grateful that he and Gwyneth have managed their co-parenting so seamlessly,” the insider said of their daughter Apple (aged 19) and son Moses (aged 17).

Moreover, the 46-year-old singer is “thankful” that they’re “focused” on prioritizing their children first despite failure to make it through their marriage.

The tipster claims that Chris still “feels very close to Gwyneth” and noted, “He will always look at her as family.”

Owing to their strong roots, Chris is also glad that Gwyneth is close with his current girlfriend Dakota Johnson, “The two have become close over the years and their friendship is a really beautiful thing to see,” the source claimed.

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been dating since 2017
Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been dating since 2017

The exes tied the knot in December 2003 but called it quits after 10 years of marriage, calling it a “conscious uncoupling.” Later, Gwyneth filed for divorce the following year which was finalized in July 2016.

