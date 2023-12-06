 
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Jennifer Lopez claims Ben Affleck knows her more than anyone

Jennifer Lopez discussed her collaboration with husband Ben Affleck for 'This Is Me… Now: The Film'

Jennifer Lopez recently opened up about her recent film collaboration with husband Ben Affleck.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight at the Elle's Women in Hollywood event 2023, the 54-year-old singer claimed that nobody knows her better than the Batman actor.

Her praise comes after Ben helped co-write This Is Me… Now: The Film, a documentary film which encapsulates the process behind her upcoming album and her real-life love story with him.

"We collaborate very well together and nobody knows my story more than he does. So we were able to kind of sit down and really dig into it, in a way that I don't think any other writer could've done with me,” she said.

Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck at Elle's Women in Hollywood carpet

Moreover, J.Lo claimed that she hasn’t been this excited about a project in years but is thankful for Ben who makes her "feel safe and supported."

"This project was something I didn't really plan/ When the music was done I just thought to myself, 'There's more of a story to be told here. There's been a bigger journey than just a love story here.' And so it became a much bigger, fuller project, with an incredible message," she said.

J.Lo concluded by saying that she added the angle of her and Ben’s romantic journey to make it “more personal.” 

