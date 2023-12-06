Sharon Osbourne recently discussed the recreational drug with husband Ozzy Osbourne and son Jack

Ozzy, Sharon Osbourne debate recreational substances

Sharon Osbourne recently discussed the downsides of marijuana with husband Ozzy Osbourne and son Jack.



During a recent episode of The Osbournes, the 71-year-old music manager asked her family if the recreational drug should be legalised.

Ozzy replied, "I think it should be legalized everywhere. I will say this, it definitely is a gateway drug... I would sooner have people smoke marijuana than smoke tobacco.”

The Ordinary Man crooner added that tobacco is the “most addictive thing” he has ever consumed.

Disagreeing with her husband, Sharon stated: “Marijuana is stuff that makes you into a blob and you sit there all day, you lose any incentive to do anything and I think it sucks," she said.

The couple’s son tried finding a middle ground to the argument and said, “I think it should be legalized but I think people need to be honest about what marijuana actually does.”

The conversation comes after Ozzy battled alcoholism and drug addiction in the 1970s and got completely sober in 2014.

While talking to Rolling Stone UK last month, he admitted how lucky he was to still be alive. “It's a major accomplishment. I've been doing a lot of reflection while I've been laid up, and all my drinking partners, I've realized they're all f*****g dead!”