Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Taylor Swift accuses Kanye West of ‘taking away’ her entire career

Taylor Swift has just clapped back against Kanye West for the comments he made against her

Wednesday, December 06, 2023

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift has just come forward to accuse Kanye West of ‘awful conduct’ and even went as far as to allege that he tried taking away her entire career.

She weighed in on all of this during one of her most recent interviews with Time magazine, after being titled, Person of the Year. 

In the chat, she started by referencing the phone call that was leaked by West, as well as the consequences that followed.

The singer even went as far as to call it “illegally recorded” and called it a total “career death.”

For those unversed, this is in relation to the song that was released featuring Swift’s name.

Read More: Kim Kardashian puts Taylor Swift feud behind her with ‘Speak Now post

At the time West said that he ‘made’ the pop star what she is today.

But the stuff that followed Swift after she proved everything to be false was ‘career ending’. In her interview she even said “make no mistake — my career was taken away from me.”

Because “You have a fully manufactured frame job, in an illegally recorded phone call.”

Before signing off she also slipped Kim Kardashian into everything and revealed, “Kim Kardashian edited and then put out to say to everyone that I was a liar” when the singer refused to admit any permission was awarded.

For those unversed, this issue is in relation to the ‘vulgar’ song Kanye released back in 2016, that featured Swift. 

