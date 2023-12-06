 
Wednesday, December 06, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton urged to address issue of racism, release statement

Britain’s royal family has been urged to issue a statement and address the issue of racism, sparked after the release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book, Endgame.

Royal expert Afua Hagan has shared the sweet advice after King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and Queen Camilla showed their unity as they publicly reunited for the first time since Endgame was released last week.

Speaking over it, Afua Hagan: "I think this will help them. I think the show of unity between the fab four as it were is super-important for them and super-important for people who support them to see that the four of them are united, are together.”

Also Read: Prince William’s fierce plan as King for Harry, Meghan Markle disclosed

Hagan feels that it was time for the palace to release a statement and address the wider issue of race and the royal family, the Newsweek reported.

The royal expert went on to say if the royal family genuinely want to be seen as progressive and not racist and as modern and reflecting the people they deign to rule over in the United Kingdom, in the realms and across the Commonwealth then this has to be addressed.

