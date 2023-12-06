Prince William’s fierce plan as King for Harry, Meghan Markle disclosed

Future king Prince William is completely ‘adamant’ that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry should not be welcomed back in the royal fold

Prince William’s plan as King for Harry, Meghan Markle laid bare

Prince William is said to have prepared a ruthless plan for his estranged brother Prince Harry and sister-in-law Meghan Markle when he becomes king in future.



The Daily Express UK, citing an extremely well-placed source, reported Prince William, who is currently not on speaking terms with Harry, is already planning for when he becomes King, and the Prince of Wales does not see a future for the California-based couple in the Royal Family.

The heir to the throne has also made it clear to his father King Charles that it should be business as usual without Meghan and Harry moving forward, the source told the publication.

The insider further claimed, “The feeling is that allowing the Sussexes back into the fold is a bad move and they should be resigned to the fringes indefinitely.”

The future king is completely ‘adamant’ that Meghan and Harry should not be welcomed back while King Charles thinks it would help stop the media circus surrounding the royal family, the source said.

The new claims about Prince William’s plan as king came after release of Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.

