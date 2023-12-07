 
King Charles will not 'play ball' as Royals strike for unity message

King Charles has shown an unbothered narrative in new picture with Royals

King Charles III is seemingly showing his resilience in new family photo as a show of power move amid the release of 'Endgame.'

The monarch of Britain posed alongside son Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton with Queen Camilla for the annual glittering Diplomatic Corps reception this week and showed a united front against unwanted hearsay.

Speaking about Charles' body language, expert Judi James tells Mirror.co.uk: "Charles' eye expression looks much more distant and distracted. He is the only one in the group not looking directly into the camera and therefore the only one not 'on message' with the 'unbothered' narrative.

"Charles has never basked in the idea of meaningful press poses though, so his apparent reluctance to play ball here could be down to quiet disdain rather than unease or evasion. Camilla's facial expression and smile have the greatest impact here though. She normally has a tendency to look slightly nervous or passive when grouped with her husband and his glamorous son and daughter-in-law but here her facial expression is the most active of the group, picking her out at the strongest in terms of emotion and resilience.

She then speaks of the Queen, adding: "Her eyes communicate directly with the camera and the way they are curved into a crescent shape suggests an authentic good mood and a possible gleam of new confidence. Her mouth smile is symmetric and while William and Kate’s expressions look regal but passive, Camilla seems to be much more active in terms of promoting a look of gleaming resilience."

The photo comes days after Omid Scobie's bombshell release of book 'Endgame,' counting the final days of the monarchy.

