 
menu
Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Meghan Markle’s ‘mouth piece’ Omid Scobie threatens her career

Meghan Markle career in danger after her alleged friend Omid Scobie releases ‘Endgame’

By
William Blythe Haynes

Thursday, December 07, 2023

File Footage

Meghan Markle faces major set back amid revived racism row as her “mouth-piece” Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame threatens her career.

Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, could be dropped by her talent agency after Scobie revisited her remarks on two senior royals having concerns about her son, Prince Archie’s skin colour before his birth.

Weighing in on the matter, royal expert Angela Levin told Patrick Christys of GB News that Meghan’s talent agency, William Morris Endeavour, may end their contract with the former actor.

ALSO READ: Royal family advised how to tackle controversy after Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame’

She said the agency is “horrified” about the consequences of Scobie’s Endgame could have on Harry and Meghan’s Sussex brand.

“They said they were ‘horrified’, that can’t just be about the two names that were mentioned, it must be about their client, Meghan,” she said.

“It seems to me that they will think very carefully what they do next. I have never heard such a well known agency be clear with how they feel,” she added.

“Meghan needs to be very careful. A lot of people have dropped her. The agency have told her to ‘stop moaning’, because people are ‘getting fed up’ with it.

“If they know feel they have an even harder job to do in order to get her famous, it’s going to be difficult.”

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert accuse of 'staging' intimate photos
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert accuse of 'staging' intimate photos
Julia Roberts confesses what her new universe looks like
Julia Roberts confesses what her new universe looks like
50 Cent announces project on Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ SA allegations
50 Cent announces project on Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ SA allegations
Michael Jackson’s first-ever music session get ‘special home’
Michael Jackson’s first-ever music session get ‘special home’
Taylor Swift reveals first reaction to ‘Person of the Year’ honor video
Taylor Swift reveals first reaction to ‘Person of the Year’ honor
Kim Kardashian receives heartbreaking news as her 'greatest fear' comes true video
Kim Kardashian receives heartbreaking news as her 'greatest fear' comes true
Lupita Nyong'o, Joshua Jackson expose truth behind romance rumors
Lupita Nyong'o, Joshua Jackson expose truth behind romance rumors
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen working together to manage kids despite failed marriage
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen working together to manage kids despite failed marriage
Ben Affleck reveals opinion on Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe
Ben Affleck reveals opinion on Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe
Brad Pitt trying to cool off the heat with son Maddox amid memoir rumours
Brad Pitt trying to cool off the heat with son Maddox amid memoir rumours
Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on Ben Affleck's love letter
Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on Ben Affleck's love letter
Vanessa Hudgens reveals extreme precautions to keep wedding private
Vanessa Hudgens reveals extreme precautions to keep wedding private