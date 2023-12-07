Meghan Markle’s ‘mouth piece’ Omid Scobie threatens her career

Meghan Markle career in danger after her alleged friend Omid Scobie releases ‘Endgame’

File Footage

Meghan Markle faces major set back amid revived racism row as her “mouth-piece” Omid Scobie’s new book Endgame threatens her career.



Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, could be dropped by her talent agency after Scobie revisited her remarks on two senior royals having concerns about her son, Prince Archie’s skin colour before his birth.

Weighing in on the matter, royal expert Angela Levin told Patrick Christys of GB News that Meghan’s talent agency, William Morris Endeavour, may end their contract with the former actor.

She said the agency is “horrified” about the consequences of Scobie’s Endgame could have on Harry and Meghan’s Sussex brand.

“They said they were ‘horrified’, that can’t just be about the two names that were mentioned, it must be about their client, Meghan,” she said.

“It seems to me that they will think very carefully what they do next. I have never heard such a well known agency be clear with how they feel,” she added.

“Meghan needs to be very careful. A lot of people have dropped her. The agency have told her to ‘stop moaning’, because people are ‘getting fed up’ with it.

“If they know feel they have an even harder job to do in order to get her famous, it’s going to be difficult.”