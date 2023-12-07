What horrible effects did Angelina Jolie face after Brad Pitt split?

 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Mason Hughes

Angelina Jolie shares the impact of the stress her split with Brad Pitt caused

Mason Hughes

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Angelina Jolie has an ugly legal battle with ex-Brad Pitt over children's custody and an estate dispute. Facing these uphill struggles, the actress revealed she has developed Bell's palsy.

In a chat with The Wall Street Journal, the Tomb Raider star shared, "My body reacts very strongly to stress," adding, "My blood sugar goes up and down. I suddenly had Bell's palsy six months before my divorce."

It was first diagnosed in 2017 when the 48-year-old was grappled with marriage woes as she had a divorce with the Oscar winner.

"Sometimes women who have families put themselves last until it manifests itself in their own health," she previously told Vanity Fair.

Mayo Clinic described Bell's palsy as it "causes sudden weakness in the muscles on one side of the face" but may be temporary and can significantly improve over time.

Meanwhile, Brad and Angelina parted ways in 2016 after marrying in 2014. The couple shares six children.

