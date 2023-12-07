 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
Mason Hughes

Jennifer Aniston remembers legendary Norman Lear

Jennifer Aniston pens heartfelt note on Norman Lear's passing

By
Mason Hughes

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Jennifer Aniston remembers legendary Norman Lear
Jennifer Aniston remembers legendary Norman Lear

Jennifer Aniston is putting her grief into words as she wrote a touching note on noted TV writer Norman Lear's undying legacy after he passed away on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Friends star shared, "Norman Lear. ???? His shows shaped my childhood and getting to know him was one of my greatest honors."

She posted with the pair's photo, "He made such a difference. A huge impact on television and humanity."

The Emmy winner credited the late author for venturing into divisive topics despite creating a name in comedy writing.

"He was able to tackle and discuss heated political conversations during difficult and charged times, and we were able to laugh and learn. I yearn for those days," she continued.

Jennifer noted, "When creativity was a learning tool and could inspire people to maybe think just a little bit differently. And, of course, to laugh. Our greatest source of healing."

Concluding the heartfelt note, the 54-year-old said, "May we take a page from Norman's playbook as a way of honoring his life. An extraordinary life. Rest in peace, Norman. It was a gift to stand in your light."

Norman Lear, popularly known for All in the Family, Maude, and The Jeffersons, breathed his last at 101.

