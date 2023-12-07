Taylor Swift bashes Kim Kardashian for fabricated call amid Kanye West row

Taylor Swift details the damage Kim Kardashian’s fabricated phone call did to her after Kanye West drama

Photo Taylor Swift calls out Kim Kardashian for taking 'her down psychologically'

Taylor Swift, who has just been crowned as Time magazine’s Person of the Year for 2023, opens up about being down in the dumps after Kim Kardashian drama.

The Look What You Made Me Do hitmaker, who is currently enamored with Travis Kelce, recalls the year(s)-long drama between Kim Kardashian’s husband in her latest interview with Time Magazine.

In 2016, the controversy sparked when the rapper released the track Famous featuring Rihanna and Swizz Beatz. Its lyrics read as "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex. Why? I made that b**** famous." Upon this alleged brutal dig, Taylor Swift called out the Vultures crooner over her dislike of the lyrics.

Nonetheless, Kanye claimed that Taylor had granted him her consent over the lyrics. Even Kanye’s then-wife Kim Kardashian released a phone call recording of her husband and Taylor, that seemingly gave him consent for the use of her name.

Later, it was revealed that the released audio was fabricated by Kim Kardashian, reports The Mirror. However, the damage was done by that time.

Recalling this experience, Taylor disclosed how these events broke her down to heel in the latest confessional.

"That took me down psychologically to a place I’ve never been before. I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year, " she told the publication weighing in on her mental state.

Swift went on to address, "I was afraid to get on phone calls. I pushed away most people in my life because I didn’t trust anyone anymore. I went down really, really hard," after which she signed off from the topic.

