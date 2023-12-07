 
menu
Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
Melanie Walker

Taylor Swift reveals first reaction to ‘Person of the Year’ honor

Taylor Swift posed with her cat Time magazine cover who named her 'Person of the Year'

By
Melanie Walker

Thursday, December 07, 2023

File Footage

Taylor Swift revealed the first question she asked the publication who honored her with a prestigious title.

Time magazine named the 33-year-old artist as Person of the Year for 2023. In her interview, the Lover crooner explained how she insisted on bringing her cat Benjamin Buttons to the cover shoot.

Sharing one of the pictures from the Time album, Taylor wrote in an Instagram caption: “Time Magazine: We’d like to name you Person of the Yea-. Me: Can I bring my cat.”

Read More: Taylor Swift named as 5th most influential woman in the world

Speaking to the outlet, the Grammy Award winner said the accolade feels like a breakthrough moment of her career.

“This happened at 33, and for the first time in my life, I was mentally tough enough to take what comes with that,” she said.

The magazine’s editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs made the announcement on NBC’s Today show, “Picking one person who represents the eight billion people on the planet is no easy task. We picked a choice that represents joy. Someone who’s bringing light to the world.”

Read More: Taylor Swift spills on what brought her and Travis Kelce together

Moreover, he added that Taylor’s like the weather because “she is everywhere.”

Kim Kardashian receives heartbreaking news as her 'greatest fear' comes true video
Kim Kardashian receives heartbreaking news as her 'greatest fear' comes true
Lupita Nyong'o, Joshua Jackson expose truth behind romance rumors
Lupita Nyong'o, Joshua Jackson expose truth behind romance rumors
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen working together to manage kids despite failed marriage
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen working together to manage kids despite failed marriage
Ben Affleck reveals opinion on Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe
Ben Affleck reveals opinion on Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe
Brad Pitt trying to cool off the heat with son Maddox amid memoir rumours
Brad Pitt trying to cool off the heat with son Maddox amid memoir rumours
Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on Ben Affleck's love letter
Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on Ben Affleck's love letter
Vanessa Hudgens reveals extreme precautions to keep wedding private
Vanessa Hudgens reveals extreme precautions to keep wedding private
Jennifer Aniston remembers legendary Norman Lear
Jennifer Aniston remembers legendary Norman Lear
Bruce Willis’ disease has brought his family ‘closer together’
Bruce Willis’ disease has brought his family ‘closer together’
Paris Hilton shocks internet with strange admission about son
Paris Hilton shocks internet with strange admission about son
Kim Kardashian chooses not to engage as Taylor Swift reignites drama
Kim Kardashian chooses not to engage as Taylor Swift reignites drama
Shannen Doherty learned shocking truth about husband before cancer surgery
Shannen Doherty learned shocking truth about husband before cancer surgery