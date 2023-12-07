Taylor Swift reveals first reaction to ‘Person of the Year’ honor

Taylor Swift posed with her cat Time magazine cover who named her 'Person of the Year'

File Footage

Taylor Swift revealed the first question she asked the publication who honored her with a prestigious title.



Time magazine named the 33-year-old artist as Person of the Year for 2023. In her interview, the Lover crooner explained how she insisted on bringing her cat Benjamin Buttons to the cover shoot.

Sharing one of the pictures from the Time album, Taylor wrote in an Instagram caption: “Time Magazine: We’d like to name you Person of the Yea-. Me: Can I bring my cat.”

Speaking to the outlet, the Grammy Award winner said the accolade feels like a breakthrough moment of her career.

“This happened at 33, and for the first time in my life, I was mentally tough enough to take what comes with that,” she said.

The magazine’s editor-in-chief Sam Jacobs made the announcement on NBC’s Today show, “Picking one person who represents the eight billion people on the planet is no easy task. We picked a choice that represents joy. Someone who’s bringing light to the world.”

Moreover, he added that Taylor’s like the weather because “she is everywhere.”