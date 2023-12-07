Julia Roberts, an American actress, gets candid about embarking on a new journey of her life amid movie release

Photo Julia Roberts confesses what her new universe looks like

Julia Roberts details that she has been glued to fulfilling her motherly responsibilities since her children started college.

The actress starring in the psychological thriller Leave The World Behind shares three children- a pair of twins and a son- with her husband Danny Moder.

In the latest interview at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon which aired on Tuesday night, the Oscar-winning actress sat down with the host to weigh in on her life as a mother of three.

In this confessional, the Pretty Woman hitmaker revealed that the twins have started their higher education, and so she too has turned the page to a whole new chapter of her life. She did not shy away from mentioning that now her “entire life” means supporting her brood of three.

She also joked, "I wear the colors. I do the whole thing.”

On this Jimmy asked Julia about her youngest son, “Is Henry loving this? Or is he kind of missing his [siblings]?”

The doting mother, in response, said, “I think it's a good 50/50 split,” adding, “He's loving it. And I think he misses his people” before signing off.