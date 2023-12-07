 
menu
Thursday, December 07, 2023
By
Eloise Wells Morin

Julia Roberts confesses what her new universe looks like

Julia Roberts, an American actress, gets candid about embarking on a new journey of her life amid movie release

By
Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Photo Julia Roberts confesses what her new universe looks like
Photo Julia Roberts confesses what her new universe looks like

Julia Roberts details that she has been glued to fulfilling her motherly responsibilities since her children started college.

The actress starring in the psychological thriller Leave The World Behind shares three children- a pair of twins and a son- with her husband Danny Moder.

In the latest interview at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon which aired on Tuesday night, the Oscar-winning actress sat down with the host to weigh in on her life as a mother of three.

In this confessional, the Pretty Woman hitmaker revealed that the twins have started their higher education, and so she too has turned the page to a whole new chapter of her life. She did not shy away from mentioning that now her “entire life” means supporting her brood of three.

She also joked, "I wear the colors. I do the whole thing.”

On this Jimmy asked Julia about her youngest son, “Is Henry loving this? Or is he kind of missing his [siblings]?”

The doting mother, in response, said, “I think it's a good 50/50 split,” adding, “He's loving it. And I think he misses his people” before signing off. 

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert accuse of 'staging' intimate photos
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert accuse of 'staging' intimate photos
50 Cent announces project on Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ SA allegations
50 Cent announces project on Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ SA allegations
Meghan Markle’s ‘mouth piece’ Omid Scobie threatens her career video
Meghan Markle’s ‘mouth piece’ Omid Scobie threatens her career
Michael Jackson’s first-ever music session get ‘special home’
Michael Jackson’s first-ever music session get ‘special home’
Taylor Swift reveals first reaction to ‘Person of the Year’ honor video
Taylor Swift reveals first reaction to ‘Person of the Year’ honor
Kim Kardashian receives heartbreaking news as her 'greatest fear' comes true video
Kim Kardashian receives heartbreaking news as her 'greatest fear' comes true
Lupita Nyong'o, Joshua Jackson expose truth behind romance rumors
Lupita Nyong'o, Joshua Jackson expose truth behind romance rumors
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen working together to manage kids despite failed marriage
Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen working together to manage kids despite failed marriage
Ben Affleck reveals opinion on Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe
Ben Affleck reveals opinion on Jennifer Lopez’s wardrobe
Brad Pitt trying to cool off the heat with son Maddox amid memoir rumours
Brad Pitt trying to cool off the heat with son Maddox amid memoir rumours
Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on Ben Affleck's love letter
Jennifer Lopez sets record straight on Ben Affleck's love letter
Vanessa Hudgens reveals extreme precautions to keep wedding private
Vanessa Hudgens reveals extreme precautions to keep wedding private