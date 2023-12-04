 
Royal family advised how to tackle controversy after Omid Scobie's ‘Endgame’

Royal family has been advised to break their silence over the scathing allegations levelled against some members of the family by Omid Scobie in Endgame.

Speaking with GB News, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told King Charles and the rest of the royal family members to not give "credibility" to Scobie’s claims in his controversial book.

He said silence would not benefit the Royal family at this crucial time while he also suggested that taking legal action may also not be a good step to tackle the situation.

ALSO READ: King Charles taking matters ‘very seriously’ regarding Omid Scobie’s book

"The Royal Family has a lot to handle at the moment," he said. "There were unprecedented comments in the book about Catherine, whether it's 'Katie Keen' or 'Stepford-like royal wife', this sort of thing."

"According to Scobie, the monarchy is likely to 'decline' under Charles, and then William is described as 'ambitious' and so forth," he added.

He went on to explain how hard it must be for King Charles, Prince William and the senior working royals to decide how to react to the situation.

"The Palace could look at legal action, but the problem is it highlights the danger of being the world's most high-profile Royal Family," Fitzwilliams said.

"The problem with it? Well, if you don't do anything, it gives credibility to what you allow out," he continued. "And if you do make a statement, it gives good publicity to it."

