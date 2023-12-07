 
Thursday, December 07, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Jennifer Lopez dressed like a robot at the award show?

Netizens bash Jennifer Lopez for making inappropriate fashion choices as she received her fifth Icon Award

Eloise Wells Morin

Thursday, December 07, 2023

Jennifer Lopez bagged her fifth Icon Award at Elle’s 2023 Women in Hollywood Celebration, in Los Angeles, with her husband Ben Affleck.

The celebrity duo, also known as Bennifer by its fans, made a breathtaking appearance at the mega event.

During her monologue, the 53-year-old multihyphenate said, "I don’t have an Oscar. And I don’t have a Golden Globe. And I don’t have a Grammy or a SAG Award or a BAFTA or a Critics Choice or a Hollywood Film Award...But this is my fifth Icon Award.”

The Get on the Floor hitmaker looked ravishing as she donned a zinc blue dress that only covered her chest while her back was left bare, whereas, the Gone Girl Ben Affleck, who features alongside Lopez in her new album This is Me… Now, rocked a jet-black velvet suit.

However, not all fans liked the bold look of Jennifer Lopez. A number of fans slammed the singer for wearing inappropriate clothes.

A person on X (formerly Twitter) inquired, “What in the h*** is she wearing?”

“Oh dear, grandma is wearing the cutlery again,” another mocked.

A third user chimed in to say, “Why is she dressed like Robocop?” 

