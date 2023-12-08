Piers Morgan says if Prince Harry wants his family - and country - to ever forgive him, he can start by issuing a public apology

Piers Morgan suggests Prince Harry how royal family might ‘forgive’ him

Former Good Morning Britain host Piers Morgan has advised Prince Harry to issue public apology for calling the royals ‘racists’ as he suggested the Duke how the royal family might “forgive him.”



Piers Morgan was commenting on tweet where he was asked, “What would Harry have to do for you to forgive him, Piers? (Assuming forgiveness is even possible).”

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Piers Morgan said, “My forgiveness is irrelevant. But if he wants his family - and country - to ever forgive him, he can start by issuing a public apology for calling the Royals a bunch of racists then pretending he hadn’t.”

Earlier, the outspoken journalist also branded Prince Harry a “whiny brat.”

Piers Morgan’s advice comes after Prince Harry claimed he and his wife Meghan Markle were “forced” to leave the royal family.



Harry says he wants his children to be safe when they visit the country which is “central to their heritage”.