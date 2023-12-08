Prince Harry says, "That cannot happen if it´s not possible to keep them (Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet) safe when they are on UK soil”

Prince Harry finally responds to King Charles wishes to meet Archie, Lilibet

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has apparently responded to King Charles wishes to meet his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.



Prince Harry says that UK is not safe for him and his family without security.

The Duke’s lawyer Shaheed Fatima read his written statement to the court, which said: "It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.

Read More: Kate Middleton issues latest statement for special cause close to her heart

"The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US.

"That cannot happen if it´s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil.”

The statement further reads: "I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm´s way too."

Also Read: Meghan Markle's 'mouth piece' Omid Scobie threatens her career

Earlier, there were reports King Charles was desperate to meet Archie and Lilibet amid race row, sparked after release of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.

According to a report by Mirror UK, King Charles has sent a desperate plea to see Archie and Lilibet on Christmas.