 
menu
Friday, December 08, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Prince Harry finally responds to King Charles wishes to meet Archie, Lilibet?

Prince Harry says, "That cannot happen if it´s not possible to keep them (Meghan Markle, Archie and Lilibet) safe when they are on UK soil”

By
William Blythe Haynes

Friday, December 08, 2023

Prince Harry finally responds to King Charles wishes to meet Archie, Lilibet

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry has apparently responded to King Charles wishes to meet his grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry says that UK is not safe for him and his family without security.

The Duke’s lawyer Shaheed Fatima read his written statement to the court, which said: "It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.

Read More: Kate Middleton issues latest statement for special cause close to her heart

"The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US.

"That cannot happen if it´s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil.”

The statement further reads: "I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm´s way too."

Also Read: Meghan Markle's 'mouth piece' Omid Scobie threatens her career

Earlier, there were reports King Charles was desperate to meet Archie and Lilibet amid race row, sparked after release of Omid Scobie’s book Endgame.

According to a report by Mirror UK, King Charles has sent a desperate plea to see Archie and Lilibet on Christmas.

How Selena Gomez ended up dating Benny Blanco?
How Selena Gomez ended up dating Benny Blanco?
‘Home Alone' actor Ken Hudson calls for help amid cancer diagnosis video
‘Home Alone' actor Ken Hudson calls for help amid cancer diagnosis
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest court statement
Piers Morgan reacts to Prince Harry's latest court statement
Selena Gomez engaged to Benny Blanco despite Internet's disapproval?
Selena Gomez engaged to Benny Blanco despite Internet's disapproval?
Prince Harry breaks another promise with King Charles? video
Prince Harry breaks another promise with King Charles?
Adele gives inside scoop on her current living situation
Adele gives inside scoop on her current living situation
Kate Middleton issues latest statement for special cause close to her heart video
Kate Middleton issues latest statement for special cause close to her heart
Timothee Chalamet gives Tom Holland a new label video
Timothee Chalamet gives Tom Holland a new label
Natalie Portman recounts hijacking Britney Spears' acting gig video
Natalie Portman recounts hijacking Britney Spears' acting gig
Selena Gomez brazenly defends Benny Blanco romance
Selena Gomez brazenly defends Benny Blanco romance
Billie Eilish rates 'What Was I Made For' among her top three toughest songs video
Billie Eilish rates 'What Was I Made For' among her top three toughest songs
Prince William got 'up close and personal' at clubs before Kate Middleton?
Prince William got 'up close and personal' at clubs before Kate Middleton?