Kate Middleton, Prince William's friends break silence on Harry latest court statement

Kate Middleton and Prince William's friends ridiculed Prince Harry’s suggestion over UK return

Kate Middleton, Prince William break silence on Harry's latest court statement

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Prince William have seemingly reacted through their friends over Prince Harry’s court statement that he, his wife Meghan Markle and their children Archie and Lilibet would like to spend more time in the UK.



King Charles younger son has brought a case against the British government at the High Court in London after his UK taxpayer-funded protection was removed.

Harry believes he was forced to leave the UK and that he and his family can never feel safe during visits home without adequate security, a court was told Thursday.

Harry’s lawyer read the Duke’s written statement to the court, which said: "It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.

"The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US.

"That cannot happen if it´s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil.

"I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm´s way too."

Speaking to The Daily Beast, the future king and queen’s friends ridiculed Prince Harry’s suggestion that he and his family would like to spend more time in Britain.

The royal couple’s friend says, “The one saving grace of this whole situation is that they live 5,000 miles away.

The insider further said, “The idea of them coming back here will go down like a bucket of warm sick.”