Friday, December 08, 2023
Elon Musk gives an ominous heads up to Taylor Swift

Elon Musk's warning to Taylor Swift come after he was named Person of the Year by Time magazine in 2021

Elon Musk recently expressed his concern regarding Taylor Swift’s popularity after she became Time magazine’s Person of the Year.

After receiving the honor, the 33-year-old popstar thanked the publication’s West Coast Editor Sam Lansky for covering the most anticipated interview of the year.

She took to her X account (formerly known as Twitter) and wrote: “@samlansky has such a wondrous way with words, and I’ve loved reading his pieces for over a decade. If you’ve ever been around him, you know he’s just the best type of person: Curious. Interested. Hilarious. Intriguing and intrigued.”

The Lover crooner also admitted she has trust issues when it comes to detailed articles.

“But I couldn’t be happier that I did this one with him. I was blown away to see quotes from people I adore and admire like Stevie Nicks, Greta Gerwig, Shonda Rhimes, Phoebe Bridgers, Natalie Maines, Kenny Chesney, and Lucian Grainge,” she penned.

Read More: Taylor Swift bashes Kim Kardashian for fabricated call amid Kanye West row

However, her ode drew a bizarre response from Elon, the X CEO, who congratulated her and wrote: “Some risk of popularity decline after this award. I speak from experience.”

His comment comes two years after he was named Time magazine’s Person of the Year in 2021. 

Back then, editor in chief Edward Felsenthal interviewed him for the piece and called him “the man who aspires to save our planet and get us a new one to inhabit.”

