King Charles ‘thrilled' over Prince Harry's future plan regarding UK return

Prince Harry has suggested that he and his family –wife Meghan Markle and children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet--would like to spend more time in the UK.



Prince Harry made these remarks through his lawyers in the high court in London during the hearing of the case, the Duke has brought against the British government after his UK taxpayer-funded protection was removed.

The Duke’s lawyer read his written statement to the court, which said: "It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.

"The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US.

"That cannot happen if it´s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil.

Reacting to this, a friend of King Charles has claimed that the monarch would be “thrilled” to have son Harry, daughter-in-law Meghan Markle and grandchildren Archie and Lilibet back in the UK more often.

It comes amid claims King Charles is the only senior member of the Royal Family who wants to end the long-standing row with Harry and Meghan Markle.