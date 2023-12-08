Britney Spears 'will never' forgive dad Jamie, whether 'dead or alive'

Britney Spears is currently embroiled in a legal battle with father Jamie Spears over alleged mistreatment of her during the conservatorship

Britney Spears is currently embroiled in a legal battle with father Jamie Spears over alleged mistreatment of her during the conservatorship

Despite posting old family photos recently, Britney Spears reportedly has no plans to reconcile with her estranged father Jamie Spears. A source close to the singer said there is no chance the pair will repair their fractured relationship.

The insider stated that Jamie hurt Britney in "ways not imaginable" through his control over her controversial 13-year conservatorship.

“There is no chance, ever, that Britney will reconcile with her dad,” the insider told Daily Mail. “He hurt her in ways not imaginable and, regardless of what happens to his health, she will never forgive the man, dead or alive.”

While one photo the Gimme More singer posted featured Jamie and one of her sons, the source said it was simply a picture she liked with her child and had nothing to do with her father.

Per the source, Britney will never forgive Jamie, regardless of his current health issues including an amputated leg. Her legal battle against him is moving forward as planned.

“The only reason that Britney included this photo is that she loved the picture with her son. It had nothing to do with her dad, or his health issues,” said the source.

The singer laid out allegations of abuse against her father in her recent memoir. Britney feels her father took advantage of her and stole millions from her over the years.

The estranged duo are embroiled in an ongoing legal dispute, with Britney's lawyer rejecting Jamie's request to have her pay his legal fees. Court documents refer to Jamie as an "alcoholic and gambling addict."