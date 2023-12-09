Johnny Depp pays tribute to late friend Shane MacGowan

Johnny Depp, who served as Shane’s best man, gave a reading at the singer’s funeral held in his hometown Dublin

File Footage

Johhny Depp said his final greetings to his close friend Shane MacGowan.



The ex-husband of Amber Heard, whom he divorced in 2017, paid his respect to The Pogue’s frontman Shane MacGowan on the 8th of December.

The devastated fellows of the Fairytale of New York songwriter lined up at the St Mary of the Rosary Church in Nenagh in County Tipperary, Ireland to fulfill the last rituals of the late singer.

Shane MacGowan served as the frontman of the Anglo-Irish Celtic Punk band The Pogue till 2014, after which the members parted ways.

According to Daily Record UK, Victoria Mary Clarke, who is MacGowan’s widow, remembered her husband in good spirits as she smiled for pictures from the car, and traveled following the cortege, which was led by the Artane Band.

Depp, who was a dear friend to Shane and served as his best man, went up the podium to express his grief and read out Peace, Love & Forgiveness, one of the Prayers of the Faithful.

The tragic news of the singer’s death at the age of 65 was confirmed last week on the 30th of November. However, his close relatives did not reveal the cause of death and demanded privacy in those hard moments.

Nonetheless, a report from Daily Mail, read that the late singer was diagnosed with viral encephalitis, an inflammation of brain tissues resulting in stiffness of the neck, confusion, and seizures, that is exasperated due to substance abuse.