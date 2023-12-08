Keanu Reeves' home targeted in masked burglary

'John Wick' star Keanu Reeves' home has been targeted by burglars again after the 2014 robbery

file footage

Actor Keanu Reeves' Hollywood home was the target of burglars again on Wednesday evening. Multiple masked men smashed a window to gain entry to Reeves' $7 million mansion before fleeing the scene.



The Los Angeles Police Department responded after an anonymous caller reported a possible trespasser. When officers arrived, no one was found inside. However, sources say the burglars stole one of Reeves' firearms during the illegal entry, per TMZ.

Detectives are investigating how the robbery occurred and hope to identify the perpetrators. They are paying close attention to whether the initial police call was made by someone scoping the house.

Unfortunately, this isn't the first time Reeves has dealt with intruders. In 2014, a woman in her 40s broke into the home while he was sleeping and fell asleep in his library chair.

Reeves has also faced stalkers at his residence in the past. Earlier this year, he was granted a restraining order against a 38-year-old man who repeatedly stalked and trespassed on the actor's property.

The 59-year-old John Wick star was unharmed on this occasion as he was away during the burglary.