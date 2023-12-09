 
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Kate Middleton thanks everyone for being part of special carol service

Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and Princess Beatrice also supported Kate Middleton for the carol service

By
William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Kate Middleton thanks everyone for being part special carol service
Kate Middleton thanks everyone for being part special carol service

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has extended gratitude to everyone who has been the part of her special carol service, Together at Christmas.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Kate Middleton shared a video from the event, saying, “Thank you to everyone who has been a part of our special carol service, Together at Christmas.

“From the performers whose voices filled Westminster Abbey, to the early years workforce of carers, midwives, nurses and so many more who are not only making a difference to children today but also shaping a happier, healthier world in the future #ShapingUs.”

Earlier, sharing photos from the service, Kate Middleton said, “A celebration of the early years workforce who do so much in building the foundations of a happier, healthier society.”

Prince William and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis also attended the carol service.

