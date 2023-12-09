 
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Melanie Walker

Sophie Turner ‘casually dating' men amid Joe Jonas divorce

After filing for Joe Jonas divorce, Sophie Turner was seen packing on PDA with Peregrine “Perry” Pearson

Melanie Walker

Saturday, December 09, 2023

As Sophie Turner seemingly confirmed her new romance with Peregrine “Perry” Pearson during her ongoing divorce with Joe Jonas, it turns out that she has been seeing a few other men too.

An insider privy to US Weekly claimed: “Sophie has been casually dating a few people since her split from Joe, and really seems to like spending time with Perry.”

According to the source, the Game of Thrones alum has “become progressively closer” with the 29-year-old aristocrat over the past couple weeks.

Read More: Sophie Turner confirms romance with British heir Peregrine Pearson

“Things are still fairly new. But she’s really happy with how things are moving along,” they said, adding that it’s too soon to judge their blossoming relationship dynamics.

Sophie and Perry were first spotted together in November when the two were seen "chatting and laughing a lot" at Gare du Nord railway station, Paris.

The actress' new romance comes after she and Joe announced their split in September.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the estranged couple said in a joint statement, adding that it’s a “united decision.”

