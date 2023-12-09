Queen Elizabeth wanted Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to have “effective security”

Queen Elizabeth's sincere feelings over security for Prince Harry, Meghan Markle revealed

Prince Harry’s grandmother late Queen Elizabeth II wanted ‘effective security' for the Duke and his wife Meghan Markle to continue even after they stepped down as senior working royals.



Royal expert Chris Ship took to X, formerly Twitter and shared a letter the late Queen’s private secretary, Sir Edward Young, sent to then-cabinet secretary Sir Mark Sedwill on January 31, 2020 reported on what had been agreed at the family’s Sandringham summit on January 13.

Also Read: Kate Middleton thanks everyone for being part of special carol service

He shared the letter with caption, “NEW: The late Queen wanted Prince Harry to have “effective security”.

“After the 2020 break-up summit at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth’s Private Secretary wrote to government saying it “is of paramount importance” to her that Harry and Meghan get protection.”

The extract from the letter reveals, “You will understand well that ensuring that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex remain safe is of paramount importance to Her Majesty and her family.

Read More: Prince Harry receives disappointing news from UK

“Given the duke’s public profile by virtue of being born into the royal family, his military service, the duchess’s own independent profile and the well-documented history of targeting of the Sussex family by extremists, it is imperative that the family continues to be provided with effective security.”

And in an apparent nod to the death of Harry’s mother Princess Diana, the letter added: “And, of course, the family is mindful of tragic incidents of the past.”