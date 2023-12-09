 
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Princess Eugenie, Beatrice show their support to Kate Middleton amid royal race row

Prince William also attended Kate Middleton's "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice, who share a close bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, have apparently come out in support of Kate Middleton amid royal race row.

According to a report by Daily Express, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s elder daughter surprised royal fans as she attended Kate Middleton’s "Together At Christmas" Carol Service at Westminster Abbey.

She was joined by her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and was holding hands with her stepson, Christopher Woolf Mapelli Mozzi, aka "Woflie" as she entered the Abbey.

Princess Eugenie also attended the service in an apparent show of unity to Kate Middleton.

The Westminster Abbey shared videos of the royal sisters on its official X, formerly Twitter handle, and wrote, “Members of the Royal family, including HRH Princess Eugenie and HRH Princess Beatrice, arrive for tonight’s service.”

It is Eugenie and Beatrice first public appearance together with Kate Middleton after Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame named two senior royals in race row.

