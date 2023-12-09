King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals have not yet officially addressed the racism claims

King Charles breaks silence over Prince Harry's use of Lilibet, Archie for ‘emotional blackmailing'

Britain’s King Charles has apparently finally reacted to the ‘royal race row’ scandal, sparked by Omid Scobie’s bombshell book Endgame.



The Sun cited King Charles friends claiming that the monarch was refusing to let himself be “emotionally blackmailed” by Prince Harry over the ‘royal race row’ scandal.

King Charles friends told the publication that he 'will not be emotionally blackmailed by his own son' after the Duke of Sussex appeared to be using Lilibet and Archie in his ongoing rift with the Royal Family.

The insider claimed: “The King has said that will not be emotionally blackmailed by his own son. He is not concerned by the book and remains full of energy.”

Earlier, Omid Scobie’s Dutch version of Endgame apparently named two senior royals in the race row.

King Charles, Prince William, Kate Middleton and other senior royals have not yet officially addressed the claims.

However, the Us Weekly, citing a source, recently reported, “The royals have all held strategy meetings regarding how to handle the accusations of racism.”

The insider claimed that royal family members' plan is to “respond through their actions.”