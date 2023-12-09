 
Saturday, December 09, 2023
By
William Blythe Haynes

Princess Eugenie shares video message for ‘women and girls' related to modern slavery

Princess Eugenie says "Modern Day Slavery won't disappear without us all coming together"

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Princess Eugenie shares video message for ‘women and girls' related to modern slavery

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson’s daughter Princess Eugenie has released a heartbreaking video message for ‘women and girls.’

The Princess released the video message through her charity, The Anti-Slavery Collective, she co-founded with friend Julia de Boinville in 2017.

In the video message, Eugenie says: "54 percent of people in the whole world who are trafficked are women and girls."

In a separate message, the mother of two said, “Modern slavery is driven by power imbalances, which, for women and girls, are exacerbated by gender inequality and discrimination."

She continued, "Modern Day Slavery won't disappear without us all coming together.

"It won't disappear without us all committing to knowing more."

Eugenie’s latest message comes days after she said, “There are 50 million people in slavery today. That could be someone on your doorstep. It could be someone in your local car wash, nail bar, care home, building site.”

