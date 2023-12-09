 
Saturday, December 09, 2023
William Blythe Haynes

'Living Nostradamus' makes shocking predictions about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Craig Hamilton-Parker predicted that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to have a 'public row' next year

William Blythe Haynes

Saturday, December 09, 2023

Craig Hamilton-Parker, also known as the "New or living Nostradamus", has made shocking predictions about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the year 2024.

Craig Hamilton has predicted that the California-based royal couple are set to have a 'public row' next year amid rift rumours.

Read More: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle issued warning amid UK court battle

The Daily Express UK quoted Craig claiming he sees "actual public argument between Harry and Meghan in a public place. I keep seeing Harry's angry face on the front pages of newspapers, red, furious. And something that happened at a public event."

He also predicted trouble for Archie and Lilibet mother Meghan over claims she was set to write her own memoir.

The psychic claims, “I'm seeing Meghan's got a new book out.

Also Read: King Charles breaks silence over Prince Harry's use of Lilibet, Archie for ‘emotional blackmailing'

"Or planning a new book. I get the feeling it's either going to be stopped or delayed something big is going to go wrong with that."

