‘Living Nostradamus' makes shocking predictions about Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

Craig Hamilton-Parker, also known as the "New or living Nostradamus", has made shocking predictions about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the year 2024.



Craig Hamilton has predicted that the California-based royal couple are set to have a 'public row' next year amid rift rumours.

The Daily Express UK quoted Craig claiming he sees "actual public argument between Harry and Meghan in a public place. I keep seeing Harry's angry face on the front pages of newspapers, red, furious. And something that happened at a public event."

He also predicted trouble for Archie and Lilibet mother Meghan over claims she was set to write her own memoir.

The psychic claims, “I'm seeing Meghan's got a new book out.

"Or planning a new book. I get the feeling it's either going to be stopped or delayed something big is going to go wrong with that."