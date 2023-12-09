 
Saturday, December 09, 2023
Eloise Wells Morin

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes get flirty at jingle ball amid exes' drama

Eloise Wells Morin

The romance between Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes continues to heat up. The couple attended iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball in New York City on Friday, where they packed on the PDA. 

Robach, 50, and Holmes, 46, proudly posed together on the red carpet. Photos showed Robach wrapping her arms around Holmes as they smiled and laughed close together. Their body language made it clear they were smitten.

The pair also seemed to coordinate their outfits for the event. Robach stunned in a metallic silver blazer and sequined black crop top and leggings. Holmes looked sharp in a black leather jacket, white button-down, and black slacks.

Holmes posed with his 10-year-old daughter Sabine at the event as well. It has been an exciting week for the new couple's public debuts after attending Jingle Ball in LA last week.

However, their exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig only added drama by confirming this week they are dating after both divorce filings this year.

An insider said Robach is "fuming" over the timing of the news right before the launch of her and Holmes' new podcast. She believes her ex may have leaked it to "steal her thunder."

