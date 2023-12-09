Kanye West and Bianca Censori facing 'personal stresses'

Kanye West and Bianca Censori are both reportedly under a lot of stress as they tackle rumors of a split

As Kanye West and Bianca Censori approach their first wedding anniversary, a celebrity psychic sees stresses emerging in their relationship. The couple tied the knot last December, just weeks after Kanye's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

According to skilled psychic Inbaal Honigman's tarot reading, both Kanye and Bianca are experiencing "personal stresses" currently.

She revealed Bianca, 28, received the "5 of Swords" card indicating the model feels "alone, as if she's got no one to talk to. The Swords cards represent the mind, so this says that she feels mentally under-stimulated."

Kanye, 46, was represented by the "9 of Wands," meaning the rapper feels overcommitted with travel and promotions. The cards point to him needing a “well-earned break from public life.”

While the couple faced split rumors last month, they reunited in Dubai recently looking smitten. However, Inbaal predicts individual stresses taking a toll. For Bianca, she feels a lack of companionship to discuss issues, whereas Kanye continues pushing himself too far professionally.

Interestingly, their relationship card was the "Ace of Cups," a romantic symbol. Inbaal explained, “As they're each feeling less enthusiastic about their respective lives in general, they find comfort in each other's company."